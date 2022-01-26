Both sides return to domestic action on Wednesday after progressing to the Scottish Cup Fifth Round last weekend

Rangers will bid to maintain their four-point advantage at the top of the Scottish Premiership when they host Livingston at Ibrox.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men stuttered to a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen on their last league outing but responded emphatically by thrashing League Two side Stirling Albion 4-0 in the Scottish Cup on Friday night.

Academy player Alex Lowry marked his first-team debut with a memorable goal after the midfielder replaced Ianis Hagi as an early substitute. The 18-year-old could retain his place in the squad alongside fellow youngsters Charlie McCann and Leon King.

Alex Lowry celebrates for Rangers B. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Livingston arrive in Govan having lost just once in their last six and Davie Martindale’s side knocked out Ross County to move into the Scottish Cup fifth round on Saturday.

Ayo Obileye’s penalty was enough to separate the two sides, which continued their unbeaten start to the new year,

However, the Lions have conceded three goals in each of their previous two Premiership encounters with Rangers.

A shock victory over the Scottish champions would put some pressure on the teams above them as the aim to secure a place among the top-six by the end of the season.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Rangers vs Livingston kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Livingston

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium

When: Wednesday, January 26th – kick-off 7.45pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game is not live on television. The match can be streamed live on Rangers TV.

Subscribers can also purchase a match pass on a one-off basis for £9.99.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Livingston?

Playmaker Ianis Hagi was forced off injured during the first half of Friday’s Scottish Cup tie with Stirling and will now miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

However, Ryan Jack and Scott Arfield are both available for selection after recent injury setbacks, while a late call will be made on Joe Aribo’s involvement,

The influential midfielder has returned to Glasgow following Nigeria’s shock African Cup of Nations exit.

Ianis Hagi won't play again this season after suffering a knee injury.

Veteran midfielder Steven Davis and centre-back Filip Helander are said to be making steady progress behind the scenes but are not ready to make their return to action just yet.

“It’s good to have Joe back. He travelled back from Nigeria yesterday and we will assess him. He will be back for sure come the weekend.

“(Filip) Helander is training and doing well but is a little too soon. Steven Davis is at the end of his rehab from injury and will join training in the near future.”