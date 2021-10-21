Steven Gerrard’s side face another tough European test against Lyon in front of a sold-out Ibrox

Rangers have become accustomed to memorable European nights under the Ibrox floodlights in recent years, with manager Steven Gerrard guiding his team to the group stage of the Europa League for the fourth successive season.

On the back of Saturday’s 2-1 victory over St Johnstone, the Light Blues will kick-start their latest European journey in front of another capacity crowd against arguably one of the strongest teams they will have faced on the continent.

Ligue 1 giants Lyon, managed by former Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz, arrive in Glasgow with a vast array of talent at their disposal and strong favourites to progress from Group A.

The French outfit, who boast household names such as Xherdan Shaqiri and Jerome Boateng among their ranks, have endured a mixed start to their domestic campaign with two wins, two draws and a defeat from their opening five fixtures.

This has the makings of a thrilling contest as Steven Gerrard prepares for what will be his 50th European game in charge.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Rangers vs Lyon kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Lyon

What: Europa League – Group Stage (Matchday One)

Where: Ibrox Stadium

When: Thursday, September 16th, 8pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 3. Coverage begins at 7.45pm. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or website.

The game will also be broadcast live by RangersTV.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Lyon?

Steven Gerrard faces a defensive injury headache. The ever-present Connor Goldson’s impressive 81-game run of consecutive starts ended on Saturday as he missed the 2-1 win over St Johnstone after it was confirmed he was self-isolating.

It is understood he is set to come out of isolation today but his fitness levels are a concern, while fellow centre-back Filip Helander was stretched off with a potentially serious injury against Saints and faces a lengthy spell on the side lines.

That could mean Jack Simpson steps in alongside Leon Balogun for the first time as the only centre-half’s available or Gerrard may have to turn youth to bolster his backline. Ianis Hagi is absent as he continues his recovery from a recent positive Covid-19 test.

Lyon are without star striker Moussa Dembele, who is reported by French media to be struggling with a muscle injury and will not fly to Glasgow. Leo Dubois, Thiago Mendes and Tino Kadewere are other notable absentees.

Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri will travel, despite not being fully vaccinated. Brazilian duo Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes should be available after resolving a Covid-related issue with the Scottish government regarding both players being in high-risk countries during the international break.