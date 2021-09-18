The Light Blues will look to put their Europa League disappointment behind them against the Steelmen on flag day.

Rangers will mark last season’s unbeaten Scottish Premiership campaign by unfurling the title-winning flag prior to kick-off against Motherwell at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard’s side have another opportunity to celebrate their first top-flight silverware in a decade on Sunday, before the champions step up their bid to retain their crown.

The Light Blues face a quick turnaround after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday night, with Gerrard confirming they are still to hit “top gear” this season.

They are likely to encounter another stern test in the shape of Graham Alexander’s in-form Steelmen.

The Lanarkshire outfit will look to secure a third win on the bounce and leapfrog the Gers in the table if they can spring a surprise.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Rangers vs Motherwell kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Motherwell

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium

When: Sunday, September 19th, 3.00pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Unfortunately, the match will not be shown on TV. Rangers are offering a pay-per-view service via Rangers TV. Match passes are available on a one-off basis for a price of £9.99.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Motherwell?

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is without several key personnel.

Centre-back Filip Helander has been ruled out until December at the earliest after the Swedish international required surgery this week on a knee problem.

Ryan Kent is set to undergo a scan on a hamstring injury picked up against Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday night, with Alfredo Morelos suffering from a similar issue.

Long-term absentee Ryan Jack will step up his recovery next week after undergoing an operation to get to the bottom of his recurring calf problems.

Ianis Hagi is due to have a late test to determine if he has overcome his bout with Coronavirus but Jack Simpson and Nnamdi Ofoborh remain out.

Motherwell welcome back Jack Carroll from suspension and Scotland international Stephen O’Donnell after both players missed their recent 2-0 win over Aberdeen.