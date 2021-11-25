Giovanni van Bronckhorst will take charge of the Light Blues for the first time against the Czech side at Ibrox tonight

New Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will take his place in the Ibrox dugout for the first time as Sparta Prague arrive in Glasgow for tonight’s crunch Europa League tie.

The Dutchman will be eager to hit the ground running but will know there is already increased pressure on his shoulders after Sunday’s crushing 3-1 League Cup semi-final loss to Hibernian.

The two sides, who are level on four points each in Group A, will know securing three precious points could ensure they close in on a place in the last 32.

There is no doubt the Light Blues have endured a more challenging group stage campaign this season compared to last year and they need to beat Sparta Prague by at least two goals, but defeat would see them eliminated from the competition.

Van Bronckhorst spoke about the importance of the club remaining in Europe until after the winter break and the Gers must ensure they don’t suffer a repeat of their shock 1-0 defeat to the Czech side in September.

Pavel Vrba’s side suffered their heaviest league defeat since May 2019 last weekend after crashing to a 4-0 loss to title rivals Slovanko.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Rangers vs Sparta Prague kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Sparta Prague

What: Europa League – Group Stage (Matchday Five)

Where: Ibrox Stadium

When: Thursday, November 25th, kick-off 8pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the match will be shown live on BT Sport 3. Coverage begins at 7.15pm. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or website.

The game will also be broadcast live by RangersTV.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Sparta Prague?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is likely to have a full squad to pick from, barring defender Filip Helander (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart condition).

Kemar Roofe, who missed Sunday’s League Cup semi-final at Hampden, will be given every opportunity to shake off a knock picked up during the international break with Jamaica.

Strike pairing Alfredo Morelos and Fashion Sakala are walking a suspension tightrope, with both players one booking away from missing the final group stage match Lyon.

Sparta Prague boss Vrba has several injury setbacks to contend with. Perhaps the most noticeable absentee is centre-back Ondrej Celutska who is struggling with a knee injury

Fitness doubts remain over Lukas Julis (groin), Casper Hojer (calf), Filip Soucek (knee), Matej Polidar (muscle), while David Moberg Karlsson and Ladislav Krejci are unavailable for selection due to illness.