It’s top versus bottom in the Premiership as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side entertain Saints at Ibrox

Two teams in contrasting form and at opposite ends of the Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox tonight as Rangers entertain basement boys St Johnstone.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will bid to extend the unbeaten start to his tenure against a struggling Saints side, who have failed to win any of their previous five outings.

The Light Blues continued their quest to retain the league title with a clinical 2-0 victory over Hearts on Sunday, with Alfredo Morelos and Joe Aribo netting inside the opening 15 minutes.

St Johnstone have been in wretched form and slipped to the foot of the table on goal difference after back-to-back 1-0 defeats to Dundee and Aberdeen in recent weeks.

Callum Davidson’s men have lacked real firepower up front this season, which has been a crucial factor behind their decline, but the arrival of experienced midfielder Jacob Butterfield will add some much-needed steel in the middle of the park.

Saints fans have had little to cheer so far this season but will hope a return to the scene of their dramatic Scottish Cup penalty shoot-out success over the Light Blues on route to lifting the trophy can kickstart a revival.

What time does Rangers vs St Johnstone kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs St Johnstone

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium

When: Wednesday, December 15th, kick-off 7.45pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Unfortunately the game will not be televised. However, there are Pay-Per-View options available for supporters to purchase. A Rangers TV pass costs £9.99.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs St Johnstone?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will have a similar group of players to select from.

Centre-backs Leon Balogun remains short of match fitness and Filip Helander is still absent as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Kemar Roofe has suffered a setback but could return before the winter break. Midfielder Ryan Jack has been ruled out.

Van Bronckhorst confirmed: “Kemar has a setback and will miss out. We hope to have Ryan back fully fit after the break. No fresh injuries from the match on Sunday.”

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is missing several key players and will be without midfielder David Wotherspoon for the remainder of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Murray Davidson and Cammy McPherson are both sidelined and on loan Rangers winger Glenn Middleton is ineligible to face his parent club.