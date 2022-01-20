The Scottish champions face Darren Young’s League Two side at Ibrox with a place in the fifth-round up for grabs

Rangers make a quickfire return to action following their midweek trip to Aberdeen when they welcome League Two outfit Stirling Albion to Ibrox in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men don’t have time to dwell on their disappointing 1-1 draw with the Dons at Pittodrie on Tuesday night as the bid to avoid a cup shock against the Binos.

The Dutchman watched on from the Hampden stands as his side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Hibernian in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final just days before he was unveiled as manager.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst gives striker Alfredo Morelos a pat on the back as he is substituted during the 1-1 draw against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Under previous boss Steven Gerrard, the Light Blues struggled in cup competitions, despite their domestic dominance, so van Bronckhorst will be eager to kick-start their Scottish Cup campaign on a winning note.

Stirling, under the guidance of Darren Young who took over from Kevin Rutkiewicz last month, will face an uphill battle to spring an upset.

The Forthbank outfit make the journey along with M80 on the back of a thrilling 3-3 draw against Stranraer last Saturday.

The part-timers can take confidence from their previous trip to Ibrox (0-0 draw) when the sides last met in League Two back in 2013.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Rangers vs Stirling Albion kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Stirling Albion

What: Scottish Cup – Fourth Round

Where: Ibrox Stadium

When: Friday, January 21st – kick-off 7/45pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 with coverage starting at 7.15pm. Premier Sports subscribers can stream the game via the app from any device.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Stirling Albion?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed Kemar Roofe and Leon Balogun WILL be available for selection after the pair recovered from recent injury setbacks.

However, the Dutchman stated the game will come too soon for crocked midfield trio Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield.

Ryan Kent, who was sent off against Aberdeen in midweek, misses out along with Joe Aribo and Filip Helander (knee), but the likes of Cedric Itten, Fashion Sakala, John Lundstram and Leon King are likely to feature with youth likely to be given a chance to impress.

Van Bronckhorst stated: “No fresh injury concerns. Roofe will be involved tomorrow as will Leon Balogun, but it is a little too early for (Ryan) Jack.

Rangers' Kemar Roofe (left) with Leon Balogun.

“(Scott) Arfield trained a little bit today so will hopefully join next week along with (Steven) Davis.”

Stirling Albion boss Darren Young handed debuts to new signings Akeel Francis and Aberdeen loanee Mason Hancock during the 3-3 draw against Stranraer last weekend.