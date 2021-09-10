The Gers have a tricky trip to face St Johnstone this weekend.

The dust may have settled on Rangers Old Firm Derby win against Celtic, but the Champions return to Scottish Premiership action eager to halt their run of two games without a victory against St Johnstone.

The Gers last visit to McDiarmid Park ended in a 1-1 draw in April before Callum Davidson’s underdogs knocked the Ibrox club out of last season’s Scottish Cup just four days later, on route to lifting the trophy.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saints have endured a sluggish start to their domestic campaign, scoring just one goal in a run of three draws and a defeat from opening four games, while Rangers will look to return to the top of the table with a victory, but how can fans keep an eye on proceedings?

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does St. Johnstone vs Rangers kick-off?

Who: St. Johnstone vs Rangers

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: McDiarmid Park

When: Saturday, September 11th, 12.30pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

St Johnstone vs Rangers is live on Sky Sports Football. Coverage of the clash will start at 12pm.

The game will also be broadcast live by RangersTV.

What’s the team news ahead of St. Johnstone vs Rangers?

Following the international break, Steven Gerrard will be back in the dugout after he was caught up in the club’s recent Covid outbreak. Assistant manager Gary McAllister took charge in his absence, steering them to Old Firm derby success.

The management duo are without forward Ianis Hagi for the trip to Perth after he tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Romania.

Old Firm goal hero Filip Helander is available for selection after overcoming a major fitness doubt to play in Sweden’s World Cup qualifier against Greece in midweek.

Captain James Tavernier is back in training, while fellow right-back Nathan Patterson could return, despite withdrawing from the Scotland squad before Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Austria.

St Johnstone’s deadline day loan arrival Cammy MacPherson from top-flight side St Mirren is side-lined after sustaining a shoulder injury in a midweek bounce game. The midfielder was taken to hospital with a suspect dislocated shoulder.

Fellow new recruits Ali Crawford, on loan from Bolton Wanderers, and Finnish striker Eetu Vertainen could be handed debuts, while Rangers loanee Glenn Middleton is ineligible to face his current club.