All the latest transfer news and speculation involving Rangers and Celtic.

After a lengthy summer wait the Scottish Premiership returns this weekend, with both Glasgow clubs harbouring considerable silverware ambitions.

Rangers kick their campaign off against Livingston on Saturday lunchtime, and will be hoping to wrestle the title back from Celtic’s grasp after coming up short last term.

For their part, the Hoops will be eager to prove that the Gers’ success in 2020/21 was nothing more than a blip, and start their season with tricky test against Aberdeen on Sunday.

In the meantime, there’s still plenty of transfer speculation to work through, and with that in mind, here is Saturday’s Old Firm-related gossip...

Kamara attracting interest

Italian outfit Salernitana are the latest club to have joined the race for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, according to 90min.

The Finland international continues to attract widespread attention, with a host of clubs from across Europe reportedly interested in luring him away from Ibrox this summer.

Galatasaray have already had two bids rejected for the 26-year-old, while RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Marseille are all monitoring his situation too.

Closer to home, English Premier League sides Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, and Brighton are also understood to have made enquiries.

For their part, Rangers are said to value the player at around £10 million.

Hoops reject Walsh bid

Celtic have reportedly rejected an offer from Ligue 1 club Toulouse for defender Stephen Welsh, Daily Record.

The French outfit are understood to have tabled a loan bid that includes an option-to-buy worth around £3.5 million, plus add-ons.

Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou sees the 22-year-old as part of his plans in Glasgow, however, and is reluctant to part company with him this summer following his influential role in last season’s title success.

Foxes not in for O’Riley

Leicester City hold “no current interest” in signing Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley, according to 67 Hail Hail.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to the King Power Stadium at various points this summer, with the Foxes still yet to sign any new players since the transfer window opened.

But despite widespread speculation linking them with a swoop for the Danish youth international, it is claimed that there is no substance to any such reports.

For his part, O’Riley has played down to prospect of him leaving the Bhoys in the coming weeks.

Speaking to Bold, he said: “I’ve heard a bit about the interest from Leicester, but it’s not something I’m thinking about right now. The transfer window is quite crazy with rumours and interest, but I am aware that Leicester quite like me.

“Right now, though, I think Celtic is a good place to be. I have good friends around me, my relationship with the coach is good, and the fans are very special. I feel that Celtic is the perfect place for me, but of course, it’s great to have interest because it means I’m playing well.

“I also think that it is good for Celtic because it shows that we have some good players over here. It just means we have to keep playing the way we do.