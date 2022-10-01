Giovanni van Bronckhorst revealed what he said to the Jambos midfielder after stomping on Matondo’s ankle.

Hearts legend John Robertson labelled Cammy Devlin’s aggressive lunge on Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo a “coward’s tackle” after his challenge saw the Jambos reduced to ten men at Tynecastle.

The visitors ran out impressive 4-0 winners in the capital to move top of the Scottish Premiership by a point for an albeit brief period, but Devlin’s poor challenge left the home side with a mountain to climb after Antonio Colak’s first-half double.

Television cameras showed the Australian midfielder running at pace towards Matondo who was shielding the ball on the touchline right in front of the Rangers dugout.

Hearts' Cammy Devlin is shown a straight red card during the Premiership match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle. Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group

Devlin timed his tackle poorly, standing forcefully on Matondo’s ankle to spark outrage from onlooking Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Dutchman was far from impressed as he protested about the challenge and declared he spoke to Devlin after the final whistle.

He told Sky Sports: “It was just before me, Rabbi was in battle with his opponent and he just came round behind him.

“I really like him as a player but he doesn’t need to make this tackle. I told him he is a far better player than he showed today.

“He is one of their better players, he is dynamic, I told him he doesn’t need this type of challenge.”

Robertson was in agreement after watching on from the stands, admitting: “It’s stupid, it’s terrible, it’s a bit of a coward’s challenge if you’re being honest. That’s just silly.”

Van Bronckhorst also provided an update on the current status of centre-back Ben Davies, who was taken off at half-time.

