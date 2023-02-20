The Ibrox trio were all inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame at the weekend.

Allan McGregor, Steven Davis and James Tavernier have been inducted into the prestigious Rangers Hall of Fame at a gala dinner to celebrate the opening of New Edmiston House on Sunday.

The three first-team stars were recognised for their contribution and commitment to the club over the course of their careers at the official launch of the new event space located next to Ibrox stadium - marking the first inductions since Fernando Ricksen, Lee McCulloch and Nacho Novo in 2014.

Veteran goalkeeper McGregor, vastly-experienced midfielder Davis and current captain Tavernier will have their names added to a unique group of club legend’s on the Hall of Fame board which famously hangs above the marble staircase in the Ibrox main stand.

Initially set up by John Greig and Sandy Jardine in 1999, the Hall of Fame saw three players nominated at the Greatest Ever Rangers dinner and a year later 15 pre-war players were inducted by the committee.

Potential inductees are considered in line with five specific criteria. These include length of service given by the player to the club, total number of games in which they played, the honours one while playing at the club, the number of international caps which they won while playing in Light Blue and any exceptional abilities that the player displayed during their time.

Reaction:

James Tavernier

While some fans will view James Tavernier’s induction as a surprise having won four trophies during his seven-year spell, no one can deny the right-back’s immense loyalty to the club.

Joining from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2015 whilst Rangers found themselves in the Scottish Championship, Tavernier has experienced plenty of highs and lows in recent season. The title-winning skipper helped to secure No.55 for Rangers.

He told Rangers TV: “It is an absolute huge honour. It’s still not really sunk in. I have been playing it down but it is such a special moment for myself and I couldn’t have been doing what I do every single day without the people who have been supporting me all the way.

“That’s my family, the people at the training ground and the fans so it’s a special moment. You never look too far into the future, you always trying to keep it shortsighted the best you can and that’s what I’ve tried to do ever since I came to Rangers. The club have given me the foundations to play football and I’m always trying to repay that back to them.

“My hard work is still not done, I’m still hungry to be more successful, both as a player and obviously to help the team achieve the moments we all crave for. I’ll never forget this moment, I am lost for words for how monumental it is. To see my name on the wall on the marble stairs and share that with the family is so special.”

ALLAN McGREGOR

41-year-old stopper Allan McGregor joins the Hall of Fame amid heightened uncertainty over his Ibrox career. It seems likely the veteran could be set to retire at the end of the season but there can be no doubting his contribution to the club over two seperate spells.

He has made more appearances than any other Gers player in European competition (109), lifting 13 major honours and reaching two European finals with the club.

He stated: “I said this on the stage, I’m not one for individual awards but this one means the world to me. To have your name on that marble staircase forever is a special moment for me and I am absolutely honoured and priviledged that this unbelievable institution has made me part of that. I was a wee bit nervous and excited but the names up there and being part of that is something really special for me.

“It’s a club that I love and so when I am finished and go to games, to walk up that marble staircase and see my name there is definitely something I’ll treasure forever. There’s been too many memories for me to comment on but it’s a special place, a special club and special fanbase.”

STEVEN DAVIS

Like McGregor, fellow veteran Steven Davis was part of both UEFA/Europa League Final clashes in 2008 and 2021. The Northern Ireland international is the most capped British player (140) of all-time but is currently sidelined with a season-ending ACL injury.

Across his two spells with the club, the 38-year-old has won 10 major honours, including four League titles, three Scottish Cups and three League Cups and has been an influential figure in the midfield engine room for many seasons.

He admitted: “It’s huge, it’s really difficult to put into words in terms of the magnitude of it. Growing up in Northern Ireland and being a boyhood fan, my dream was always to play for the club first and foremost but to be inducted into the Hall of Fame with people I idolised growing up it is a really special moment for me.