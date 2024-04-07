Rangers CEO James Bisgrove has made a statement

Rangers CEO James Bisgrove has declared that allocations for Celtic derby clashes will never extend beyond the capacities that will be put in place next season.

It was confirmed recently that after away supporters will be returning to the iconic Old Firm clash from the 24/25 season. They have been locked out of clashes this term, with the latest instalment of Rangers vs Celtic serving up a classic 3-3 draw that keeps the Hoops a point clear in first, but the Light Blues have a game in hand.

From next term, 2,500 Celtic fans will be allocated at Ibrox and 3,000 for the return fixture at Parkhead. Writing in his pre-match programme notes, Bisgrove confirmed that attendances for visiting fans would not return to their pre-2018 levels, with affected Rangers supporters by the recent change contacted.

He said, as quoted by the Celtic Star: “This week, the SPFL announced that next season Celtic will receive a five per cent European style allocation for the fixture at Ibrox and we shall receive a five per cent allocation of Parkhead.

“We recognise that some supporters will be frustrated and impacted, but we as a club consistently believe away fans should be present at all games. Those who have been disrupted by this will receive priority access to next season’s Old Firm matches and have been contacted directly by the club.