The defensive midfielder has started the Light Blues last two Premiership matches against Aberdeen and Livingston this month

James Sands sampled his first taste of playing in front of the Rangers fans at Ibrox on Wednesday night and insists he can’t wait to experience it more over the coming months.

The US international was thrown straight into manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s starting line-up against Aberdeen earlier this month after completing an 18-month loan move from MLS side New York City.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder admits he is still finding his feet with the Scottish champions and has insisted he will continue to improve with each game.

Rangers midfielder James Sands (left) challenges Livingston striker Bruce Anderson during Wednesday's Premiership match at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Sands started the Light Blues hard-fought 1-0 win over Livingston in midweek, a result that maintained the Gers four-point lead at the Premiership summit.

The 21-year-old reckons the manner in which his team-mates battled to secure three crucial points taught him more about the competitive nature of Scottish football.

He said: “One of the big takeaways from that game was learning what different styles there are in this league.

“In the MLS, you’ve got a lot of teams that are very similar in the way they play, so the games are often quite tight and there isn’t much to separate them, whereas over here you have teams who play completely different styles.

“I’m sure it will take me a bit of time to adapt when you’re in a new team and a new environment, but I think with the quality that Rangers have it should be pretty straightforward.

“That’s the biggest thing I’ve learned so far.

“It’s great for a young player to be thrown straight into action and experience that. I knew the boss had big expectations for me and I think he showed that in starting me away at Aberdeen and then at home the other night.

USA international midfielder James Sands pictured in action during his debut for Rangers in their 1-1 draw against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“It was obviously a good challenge and I will get better with each game. I’m looking forward to keep on improving.”

Sands has never experienced having such strong competition for places, with experienced campaigners Scott Arfield, Steven Davis, Ryan Jack and Glen Kamara also vying for a starting spot and adding value to Rangers midfield options.

It is a challenge he is relishing and one that Sands reckons will only aid his development as a player.

He admitted: “I think it’s a little bit different over here. At New York City and most MLS teams, the coach often has their starting line-up set each week as long as everyone is healthy.

“But over here you have quality throughout the roster, so everyone is pushing for a starting place.

“It adds to the competition a little bit but everyone gets better with competition and that’s certainly helped me a lot.

“In my case, having competition from older and more experienced players will definitely help me improve.

Hibs defeated Rangers just last month in the Premier Sports Cup. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“These guys have a lot more experience than I do so it’s good for me to be in and around them every day in training.

“I can pick stuff up little tips and tricks from them and watch how they handle themselves during games, how they deal with the atmosphere at Ibrox or whatever away ground we travel to.”

Ahead of Saturday’s trip north to face Ross County in Dingwall, Sands admits he has found the transition from the MLS to Scottish football “pretty easy”

He stated: “Every day I get to know my teammates a little bit more. Having the first two games under my belt is helpful and I’m feeling more comfortable.

“What I’ve heard from my team-mates is that in this league every away game is tough. For this trip in particular, it’s a long travel.

“Myself and the team have to be prepared for a very physical game, something that will be tough at the beginning and requires a lot of patience. Those are the things I’m expecting.”

Sands explained how former Celtic manager Ronny Deila (New York City head coach) and ex-Rangers star Claudio Reyna influenced his decision to move across the continent.

Former Celtic boss Ronny Deila is now at New York.

He joked not even Deila’s previous allegiance to their rivals could stand in his way of a move to Ibrox.

Sands, with a wry smile, said: “No, he was really good about it. I think having won a trophy with him at New York City made things a bit easier, but he was always supportive from the beginning.