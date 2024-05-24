Rangers' James Tavernier, who faces another fraught afternoon in Saturday's Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park

James Tavernier has talked up the importance of Rangers ending the season on a high as he bids to guide his teammates to Scottish Cup glory against Celtic at Hampden Park.

For several members of Philippe Clement’s squad, Saturday’s trip to the Mount Florida will be the last hurrah with the likes of out of contract quintet John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack and Leon Balogun all likely to bring the curtain down on their Ibrox careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gers skipper Tavernier, who continues to be linked with a big-money summer move to Saudi Arabia, has declared he remains “fully committed” to the Glasgow giants and wants to ensure several departing stars sign off in style by securing a cup double at the national stadium.

Loading....

“Everyone wants to end the season on a high,” Tavernier admitted. “You obviously want to do it for the fans, your family, you want to do it for the backroom staff that nobody really sees but who look after you. You want to do it for everybody.

“I think that (rebuild) comes down to the manager. That is his decision, obviously the board’s decision. I am sure he will have ideas of what he wants to do next season if we lose players. That is obviously higher than me. Like I said, I have got two years left and I am fully focused on the job in hand. I am always fully committed, I give my all every single day and that is what I will continue to do.”

Asked if he believes the club possess enough players in the dressing room who are capable of embracing high-pressurised occasions, Tavernier said: “Yes. I don’t think the club would sign a player who couldn’t handle the pressure of playing for Rangers. To play for this club, you need to understand the magnitude that you’re going to be put under, if it’s from the media or the fans. It’s a demand that you win every single game you play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad