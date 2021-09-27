The 29-year-old has described his journey with the club as a “rollercoaster”

Saturday’s Premiership encounter with Dundee marked skipper James Tavernier’s 300th appearance in a Rangers jersey.

Since the day he first stepped foot inside Ibrox in July 2015, the defender has played a mammoth part in helping the club regain their status as Scottish football’s dominant side.

Tavernier has worked under four different managers during his time in Govan, signing for the Light Blues under Mark Warburton when the club were in the Scottish Championship.

His leadership qualities were instantly recognised by current manger Steven Gerrard who had no hesitation in naming him as the new club captain in 2018.

The right-back has taken his game to a new level under the guidance of Gerrard, enjoying his best season stats-wise in 2018/19 when he contributed 14 goals and 14 assist in 37 appearances.

Reflecting on his time at Rangers to date, Tavernier said: “Reaching 300 games is a nice landmark.

“It has come around fast but throughout my time here, you can see the overall progression the team has made.

“We’re reaching new heights, always demanding more and wanting better from each other, so as long as we continue doing that every day on the training pitch and in games, the club will be in a great place.

“It’s been a rollercoaster journey. Last season, we were very successful in the league, but we want to improve on that.

“We want try and get into the Champions League next season, improve in domestic cup competitions, so we’re always hungry for more and I can’t wait to see what the future brings.”

Joe Aribo netted the only goal of the game at Dens Park to secure another significant three points in the champions pursuit to defend the Scottish Premiership title.

Tavernier admitted: “It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but we found a way to win the and managed to keep a clean sheet.

“The ability to see out games like that was something we did really well last season and we need to try and improve on that this season.

“It highlights the progression of how much we have evolved as a team and the experience that we’ve had with each other for a few years now.”

Meanwhile, John Lundstram admits he is still adjusting to life at Rangers after a slow start.

The midfielder has struggled to win supporters over since joining the club in the summer, with assistant manager Gary McAllister stating he was “trying too hard” to influence games.

However, Lundstram reckons he is starting to rediscover his best form.

He told Rangers TV: “I’m loving my time here and I’m settling in well now. I feel I’m finding my place in the team more, finding my feet, but it’s not easy to come to away places like this.