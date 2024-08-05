SNS Group

The former Gillette Soccer Saturday presenter has spoken out on how he feels Rangers will fare this season

Rangers goalless draw against Hearts in their Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday has left a former Sky Sports presenter and current talkSPORT host adamant Philippe Clement’s men are set for a “tough season”.

According to Jeff Stelling, the Gorgie outfit should have secured maximum points and he is convinced it will be a challenging campaign for Rangers. Speaking live on talkSPORT this morning, he said: “Hearts got a little tired towards the end but I thought they were the better side. They could, maybe should have, had a penalty. I looked at Rangers and thought, ‘My goodness, this is going to be a tough season’.”

The worried pundit also voiced his concerns at Clement’s striking post-match admission in which he confessed that his squad is “probably not better” than the group of players he inherited from Michael Beale last season.

He commented: “The manager has said that the squad is no better than last season, and it just worries me. Financially, they’ve got massive issues as well. How on earth can they close the gap on Celtic?”

Clement has been operating in the transfer market on a shoestring budget this summer. The Belgian has teamed up with director of football recruitment Nils Koppen in a desperate bid to add some much-needed quality and experience to his revamped side. The pair have been working tirelessly to conclude deals, while the free agent route might also be an avenue they look to explore over the coming weeks.

Only one new signing - Connor Barron- was named in Rangers’ starting XI at the weekend, with Vaclav Cerny, Liam Kelly and Jefte all on the bench. Robin Propper, Clinton Nsiala and Hamza Igamane were all unavailable for selection, but the 0-0 draw left Clement satisfied after a lacklustre first-half showing in the capital.