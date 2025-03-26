The talkSPORT broadcaster has been talking over the 49ers and Rangers’ next manager.

Broadcaster Jim White has named who he thinks has to be in the next Rangers manager conversation.

It’s a time of intrigue in and around Ibrox. After Philippe Clement’s sacking, Barry Ferguson has taken interim charge and the club legend has guided them past Fenerbahce in the Europa League last 16 and beaten Celtic at Parkhead.

That is without mentioning the small matter of a takeover by the US-backed San Francisco 49ers Enterprise wing. One of their key tasks upon coming into the Ibrox club will be to find out who the next permanent manager will be and for ex-Sky Sports broadcaster White, now with talkSPORT, he reckons the caretaker has to be in the mix

Barry Ferguson put forward for Rangers by Jim White

Appeaing on Go Radio alongside a punditry panel of Craig Moore and Stephen McGinn, White insisted that the 49ers will currently be trying to figure out who it is they want to be leading the club from the dugout longer term. Ferguson may only have prior management experience with Blackpool and clubs in the Scottish lower leagues, but recent results have been backed as too good to ignore.

How much his fan favourite status weighs though remains to be seen. White said: “Of late, a couple of head turning results, of course, winning at Celtic Park and putting Mourinho and Fenerbahce out of the Europa League.

“So yeah, I think he's got to be in the conversation when the 49ers are deliberating as they will be now. I mean, they will be getting their ducks in the row at the moment as to who they want and how they're going to go about it. I think Barry's got to be a name in the frame. Of course he has. And he's a fan's favourite. But whatever that counts for at the end of the day remains to be seen.

Rangers legend’s next manager opinion

Former Ibrox defender Moore was asked what he thought of the situation based on what White has just disclosed. He responded “I think spot on. Jim, like he says, I mean, all Barry could do was come in and try and do the best he absolutely could.

“And it was whether or not he could convince maybe the board through results, getting to the last eight and obviously the last win against Celtic. If he could finish the season in a positive way, it's certainly going to give him a nice headache. That's for sure.”

Next up for Ferguson and co is a clash in the Premiership against Dundee. Then attentions will turn to a clash at home with Hibs prior to their huge Europa League last eight double header against Athletic Bilbao.