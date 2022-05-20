Iconic Rangers stars of past and present have joined mourners in attending the funeral service for late Ibrox kitman Jimmy Bell in Glasgow this morning.

The popular and much-loved Bell, who died suddenly at the age of 69 earlier this month, devoted over 30 years of his life to the Light Blues.

A private ceremony for family and friends has taken place at Wellington Church in the city’s West End ahead of a procession taking place later this lunchtime.

The cortege will pass Ibrox Stadium, with supporters invited there to pay their final respects,

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhrost and his first-team squad were in attendance just hours after returning from their heartbreaking Europa League final defeat in Seville, while representatitives from Celtic Football Club were also present at the service.

Richard Gough, Stuart McCall, Ian Durrant, Kenny Miller, Alex Rae, Ally McCoist, Marvin Andrews, John Brown and Barry Ferguson were just some of the stars pictured arriving at the church.

Club directors Stewart Robertson and John Bennett, were joined by the late Walter Smith’s long-term assistant Archie Knox and Celtic kitmen Steve Wright and Hughie Hoolighan.

Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was unable to attend but the Liverpool great sent up a personal wreath for the occasion on behalf of his management team.

A note left on the flowers read: “From Steven, Gary (McAllister), Michael (Beale), Tom (Culshaw), Jordan (Milsom), Scott (Mason) and all at Aston Villa.”

Current Gers captain James Tavernier will conduct a bible reading, with goalkeeper Allan McGregor one of the pallbearers helping to carry Bell’s coffin.

