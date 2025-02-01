Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Chelsea and Liverpool man has been talking Rangers.

Joe Cole wonders whether or not Rangers can rally in a positive manner after the club booked progress in the Europa League.

The former England winger was watching on as Philippe Clement’s side beat Belgian outfit Royal Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 at Ibrox. It was enough to edge them into the top eight of the league phase in the revamped edition of the competition they reached the final of in 2022.

It’s been a tough season in the domestic arena for Clement, who’s side trail Celtic in the title race amid disappointing away form, but in Europe they have found their stride and reached the top eight in impressive fashion. Rangers now avoid a knockout round play-off and advance directly into the top 16.

Cole was on the TNT Sports panel for the final night of the league phase and posed a question to Ally McCoist, the Rangers icon who was on commentary duty for the match. He wonders how important it is for the club to use positive momentum as a galvanising factor they’ve not had for an age.

Putting his point across to McCoist, the ex-Chelsea and Liverpool man said: “For Philippe Clement, now he's done an incredible achievement, got you into the last 16, how important is it now that feel-good factor?

“So you can concentrate on the league and clawing back a little bit the ground that you've lost? How important? Because it's been a long time since the club's had that real feel-good factor around it.”

McCoist responded: “There were signs at the weekend, I thought second half up at Tannadice vs Dundee United, which generally speaking it's been a hard place to go. Very good performance. There's been a good bit of consistency, they've only lost 1-10 and that was Manchester United.

“The problem, Joe, really has been the away form domestically, which hasn't been good at all. I think the standard and quality of football has certainly improved. It's been a lot easier on the eye, Joe, the last five, six games, and hopefully that can continue.”