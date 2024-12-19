First Minister John Swinney | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The First Minister of Scotland has condemned the behaviour of a "minority of fans" who charged along Argyle Street in the city centre

John Swinney has demanded Celtic and Rangers “take action” over a small minority of supporters who were involved in violent scenes ahead of Sunday’s League Cup final in Glasgow.

Video footage shared online showed fans of both clubs charing along Argyle Street in the centre centre, setting off flares and other pyrotechnics near Christmas shoppers. Onlookers can be seen hiding inside shop doorways as the violence broke out.

A Police Scotland officer was injured after missiles were thrown a him and a 26-year-old man was taken to hospital after being seriously assaulted. CCTV from Gallagher’s Bar on Howard Street also shows a masked individual being punched in the face as he attempts to enter the pub packed full of Celtic supporters before another flare is thrown through the door moments later.

Speaking at Holyrood on Thursday, Labour MSP Pauline McNeill highlighted the "appalling scenes of violence and disorder", insisting both clubs have a role to play in preventing this disgraceful behaviour. She proceeded to ask if the First Minister was aware that CCTV cameras in Glasgow are no longer staffed 24/7.

Swinney, who had previously condemned the behaviour of a “minority” as “completely unacceptable”, insisted the public should not have had to witness the scenes as he pledged on to look into the specifics raised. He stated: “I’ll have to look into the specifics of the CCTV shift patterns because it’s not something for which I carry responsibility, so I’ll have to explore that point.

“But on the substantive issue that Pauline McNeill puts to me. First of all, I want to make it clear that the overwhelming majority of the fans who attended the football match behaved perfectly well. This is a minority that we’re talking about and their behaviour has got to be addressed. It is just not acceptable for Christmas shoppers to have to go through what they went through on Sunday, whether it’s Christmas shopping or any other day, it’s just not on.

“The clubs have got a role, the police have got a role. Police Scotland had the situation in the city centre, unpleasant as it was, entirely under control and they adapted their operational planning to deal with the situation as it emerged. I have every commendation for the police and the way they deployed their resources that fundamentally it’s unacceptable for football fans, even a minority, to behave in the fashion they behaved on Sunday.

“There cannot be a repeat of that, the police will be planning to deal with all of that. But the clubs’ have got to take action and those responsible have got to be apprehended.”