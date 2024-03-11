The former Man Utd and Chelsea boss is out of work right now.

Jose Mourinho has hinted at a surprise Benfica return as pressure mounts on Rangers' Europa League rivals ahead of their clash this Thursday.

The former Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham boss has been out of work since being sacked by Roma earlier this season. He is one of the game's most famous faces, having also managed at elite clubs like Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

At the start of his managerial journey, Mourinho managed Benfica as his first job, leaving after just nine league games when president Manuel Vilarinho refused to offer him a new deal. He went on to win the UEFA Cup and Champions League at Porto.

Current Eagles boss Roger Schmidt is coming under intense pressure, with a win over Rangers key to his chances of remaining in post. But now he is back in Portugal, the Chelsea favourite and former Man Utd man has refused to rule out a shock emotional return to Benfica one day.

He said: "Benfica are part of my past. Only God will know about my future. I live near Lisbon. Going to Estadio da Luz is easy - 20 minutes and I'm there.

"I get very well looked after, but I also go to Sporting Lisbon too and they do the same. At the moment, I am taking advantage of some downtime and being able to do the things I like."