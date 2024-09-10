Jose Mourinho held showdown talks with Ryan Kent over his future | Canva

The Rangers title winner has endured a torrid time in Turkey and has been sent a clear message over his future

Jose Mourinho has reportedly been left furious by Ryan Kent’s refusal to leave Fenerbahce - and it appears the legendary former Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United boss made his feelings clear to the former Rangers winger.

The Englishman, who departed Ibrox at the end of the 2022/23 season, moved to the Turkish Super Lig outfit on a free transfer but his time in Istanbul has been hugely disappointing, despite scoring on his debut.

His future became uncertain under previous manager İsmail Kartal and he spent almost the entire season frozen out of the first-team picture. It seemed likely the 27-year-old would head out on loan in January with several clubs both in the UK and abroad credited with an interest.

However, a shock deadline day transfer to Italian Serie A giants Lazio fell through in the final hours of the window. Mourinho’s appointment as Fenerbahce manager this summer offered Kent a lifeline, but having to failed to impress his new boss it quickly became apparent there would be no fresh start for the ex-Liverpool youth product.

With Mourinho keen to move him on permanently, it emerged last week that the Portuguese maestro has been left unhappy with Kent’s reluctance to leave the club. Reports in Turkey claimed Kent had rejected multiple offers, including the chance to return to Scotland, while the player also had options in England and Saudi Arabia.

And now a fresh report has shed some insight into the showdown talks held between the player and manager. Reporter Yeni Safak stated that the Champions League-winning boss held a private meeting with Kent and made his thoughts abundantly clear.

It’s clear Mourinho's patience with Kent has run out after he was told in no uncertain terms that he has no future under him. The report also claims Mourinho sent a brutal ”I will never let you play” message to Kent.