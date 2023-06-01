The Ibrox side are undergoing an extensive revamp under first-team manager Michael Beale ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Rangers have announced the departures of NINE academy players as part of a vast summer overhaul of the club from top to bottom.

Kai Kennedy, Tony Weston, Murray Miller, Kevin Ciubotaru, Charlie Lindsay, Lewis MacKinnon, Kelsey Ewen, Harley Ewen and Alex Kpakpe are set tp depart the Ibrox club, with the Light Blues providing “extensive support” to those moving on.

Winger Kennedy, 21, and striker Weston, 19, are arguably the two most high-profile youngsters heading through the exit door. The former - on the books of Rangers youth set-up since 2009 - impressed on loan at SPFL League One side Falkirk this season and attracted interest from clubs in America back in January.

Ex-Blackpool frontman Weston was signed in 2020 but failed to make a first-team breakthrough. He spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Championship outfit Partick Thistle but a lack of game time led to him being recalled in January and loaned out to relegated Cove Rangers, where the vast majority of his minutes came as a substitute.

A club statement read: “Rangers Academy can today confirm the departure of a number of B Team players who will now continue their footballing journey elsewhere. We wish all the departing players the very best in their future endeavours and they will always be welcome back at the Rangers Academy.”

Rangers B-team head coach, David McCallum commented: “It is always a sad time of the year when we bid farewell to players who have made the journey through the Rangers Academy to B Team level. It has been a privilege to witness the development of each individual, both as players and, most importantly, young men taking their first steps in a professional football environment.

“While it is always disappointing to leave a club like Rangers, I have no doubt each and every one of the lads departing for pastures new will forge a strong career in the game and we will continue to keep an eye out for them. As part of our player care programme, the club will work closely with the players to ensure they continue their football journey, providing regular check-ins and support.”

Fringe players Josh McPake and Lewis Mayo are also expected to leave Rangers in the coming weeks, but goalkeeper and academy graduate Kieran Wright has committed his future to the club by putting pen to paper on a new two-year deal.