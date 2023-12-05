Amid such a hectic run of fixtures between now and the January transfer window opening, Rangers boss Philippe Clement will know his squad is going to be tested to the max over the coming weeks.

The former AS Monaco boss has some tough calls to make with the Viaplay Cup Final, a crucial Europa League encounter away to Real Betis and the Old Firm derby showdown against Celtic on December 30th taking centre stage.

Amidst that potentially season-defining run of fixtures, there are league games against Hearts, Dundee, St Johnstone, Motherwell and Ross County to navigate this month and Clement could be tempted to present an opportunity to several players who have yet to feature or haven't played a great deal under the Belgian's regime.

The January window will be no easy assignment for Clement as he looks to make a few adjustments to his already bulky squad. While wholesale changes are out of the question, Clement has stressed he will tinker with his squad in order to give them the best possible chance of beating arch rivals Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title.

The future of SEVEN first-team players must be decided before the end of the season, but for now it's about making progress in the Europa League, clinching some long overdue silverware at Hampden on December 17th and trying to make inroads on Celtic's lead at the top of the table.

With that in mind, GlasgowWorld assesses 15 players whose future remains uncertain:

2 . Ridvan Yilmaz - LOAN Contract: May 2027 - Rumours are that the Turkish left-back is wanted by former club Besiktas on loan. He's struggled to dislodge Barisic from the starting XI and despite showing glimpses of what he's capable off the general consensus is that he could be on the move in January.

3 . Robby McCrorie - LOAN Contract: May 2025 - Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has made it clear the young keeper needs to be playing regularly or risk letting his Euro 2024 call-up hopes fade. Has served as understudy to Jack Butland and seems no closer to becoming first-choice. A temporary exit needs to happen in January for his own development. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group