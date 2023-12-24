Rangers have a number of players entering the final months of their respective contracts at Ibrox

The January transfer window is edging ever closer as Rangers boss Philippe Clement prepares to make some key decisions in their bid to reclaim the Scottish Premiership title from rivals Celtic.

It remains to be seen what business, in and out of Ibrox, that the Light Blues could look to complete next month with Clement keeping his cards firmly close to the chest regarding possible arrivals as they seek to leapfrog the reigning champions in the table.

Some big decisions lie in wait regarding their current crop of players with a number of Clement's side in the final months of their respective contracts at the club.

Below we run through every player whose deal at Ibrox runs out in the summer, meaning they will leave the club at the end of the season unless a new contract can be agreed. GlasgowWorld rates if each player is worthy or not of earning a new deal:

1 . Kemar Roofe - Forward Injury-prone striker signed a four-year deal upon his arrival from Belgian side Anderlecht in the summer of 2020. Constantly breaking down through injury. Time to move on.

2 . John Lundstram - Midfielder Scouse midfielder joined on a permanent three-year deal from Sheffield United in 2021. Has been one of the players completely revitalised by Philippe Clement. Worthy of a contract extension.

3 . Jon McLaughlin - Goalkeeper Experienced goalkeeper signed for Rangers from Sunderland on an initial two-year deal in 2020 before having his contract extended by a further two years in January 2022. Currently third-choice behind Butland and McCrorie. In his best interests to move on for regular game time.