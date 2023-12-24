Kemar Roofe and the 7 other players set to leave Rangers this summer as things stand - gallery
Rangers have a number of players entering the final months of their respective contracts at Ibrox
The January transfer window is edging ever closer as Rangers boss Philippe Clement prepares to make some key decisions in their bid to reclaim the Scottish Premiership title from rivals Celtic.
It remains to be seen what business, in and out of Ibrox, that the Light Blues could look to complete next month with Clement keeping his cards firmly close to the chest regarding possible arrivals as they seek to leapfrog the reigning champions in the table.
Some big decisions lie in wait regarding their current crop of players with a number of Clement's side in the final months of their respective contracts at the club.
Below we run through every player whose deal at Ibrox runs out in the summer, meaning they will leave the club at the end of the season unless a new contract can be agreed. GlasgowWorld rates if each player is worthy or not of earning a new deal: