The Liverpool great insists Gerrard’s sole focus will be on the Light Blues Scottish Premiership match against Hearts

Liverpool hero Kenny Dalglish is convinced Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will not be casting an eye over the ongoing managerial situation at Newcastle United.

Gerrard remains one of the bookmakers favourites to take over the reigns on Tyneside with Steve Bruce expected to vacate the position this week after a Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of the club was completed last week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Celtic and Scotland great Dalglish reckons the job won’t be in Gerrard’s thinking as he prepares his side for their Scottish Premiership clash with Hearts, the only remaining side yet to taste defeat this season.

He said: “The Toon Army are excited about the future, and there is a real feeling of optimism after the way things were for a number of years under the previous owner, Mike Ashley.

“Will they have Steven Gerrard in the dugout? He has been fantastic for Rangers. He won their first SPFL Premiership title for 10 years in a crucial season, given Celtic were going for 10-in-a-row.

“He has also made some huge strides in European competition. That is why he is being linked with Newcastle United.

“Right now, though, Steven will not be paying any attention to what is going on at St James’ Park. His only focus will be on Rangers and Saturday’s massive game at home to Hearts.

“They defeated Hibs at Ibrox last week, and there will be a real determination to do the double over the Edinburgh clubs, who have both started the season well.”

Meanwhile, Danny Murphy does not believe his former Liverpool team-mate will quit Rangers for Newcastle, despite the lure of a potential salary increase and significant transfer pot to delve into.

Speaking on talkSport, he said: “I haven’t spoke to him but I don’t think he would (take the Newcastle job). My instinct says no he wouldn’t.

“I think at this stage in Newcastle’s evolution it would be too much of a risk for him.

“It’s a relegation battle, they’re not guaranteed to stay up, no matter who comes in to take charge.

“I’d be surprised if he did jump ship from Rangers.

He is ambitious and there is one thing for sure, Newcastle could certainly offer him more money than he is on at Rangers, but I don’t think everything’s about money with Stevie.