Kenny Miller claims Rangers manager Steven Gerrard faces 'big, big decision' over Fashion Sakala vs Brondby

Fashion Sakala of Rangers. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Kenny Miller has claimed that it would take a “big, big decision” for Rangers manager Steven Gerrard to drop Fashion Sakala from his starting XI for Thursday's Europa League clash against Brondby.

The 24-year-old took his Scottish Premiership tally to four goals in eight outings with a superb hat-trick in the Gers’ commanding 6-1 win over Motherwell, and Miller is of the opinion that he has to retain his place in Gerrard’s plans in midweek.

The former Ibrox striker told the Go Radio Football Show: "It would be a big, big decision to leave him out.

"Some managers look at games and will already have their team picked. Sometimes if you're resting players and someone comes in and scores a hat-trick, you've got a problem.

"The fact that they haven't been firing as much as they would have liked, I'd expect him to get the nod.

"When you score a hat-trick and you bring an energy to the team...I think he just gives you something different and something Rangers have been missing over the course of the season.

"You don't want to get carried away. It's been one game and a very dominant performance, but if he scores a hat-trick and gets left out I'm sure he would be disappointed.

"I'd expect him to start up front with Morelos, probably off the left."