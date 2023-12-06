Kenny Miller tips Scottish Premiership teen for Rangers or Celtic transfer

A legend of Scottish football has said Rangers and Celtic should target a wonderkid who currently plays in the SPFL.

Former Rangers and Celtic striker Kenny Miller has urged his former clubs to sign 17-year-old Motherwell prodigy Lennon Miller (no relation) in a recent interview.

While Miller mentioned that the youngster has 'few games under his belt' and is still something of an unknown prospect, he reaffirms his stance that he is impressed by what he has seen.

Lennon Miller has made 14 appearances for Motherwell this season in all competitions, scoring a goal and registering an assist along the way. He usually plays as a central midfielder, but he can also function as an attacking midfielder and as a defensive midfielder.

What did Kenny Miller say about Lennon Miller?

Speaking to Clyde 1 Superscoreboard, Miller said: "The one that kind of stands out for me at the moment, but he's still very, very young with few games under his belt, is the lad Lennon Miller at Motherwell.

"I still think if he was to be signed by either of the Old Firm, it would be more of one of those projects because he's not been in the first-team long enough to go and show what he can do. He's still very young as well. Rangers and Celtic over the years have definitely just handpicked the best players in the league but they seem to have moved away from that in the last ten years or so."

Former Rangers ace Gordon Dalziel added: "I think Kenny makes a good point about young Miller at Motherwell. I think he's got terrific potential. He's been injured as well so I think he's got to concentrate on getting himself back, but he's certainly one for the future. There's not a lot out there.

