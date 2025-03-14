The latest news for Celtic and Rangers ahead of the Glasgow Derby this weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The looming Celtic vs Rangers showdown is on the horizon and there’s plenty of excitement building. Barry Ferguson will be looking to make a dent in Brendan Rodgers’ impressive record against Light Blues and channel the energy from their recent 3-0 derby win.

Celtic on the other hand, are comfortably ahead of the whole competition at the top of the Scottish Premiership table. They will be eager to stamp their authority over their rivals though, and claim the bragging rights plus an extra chunk of daylight to wedge between them and Rangers in this runaway campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the clash, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest news and transfer headlines for the two Glasgow clubs.

Andrew Cavenagh breaks silence after Rangers victory

American health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh was in attendance during Rangers’ thrilling win over Fenerbahce on Thursday. The Light Blues triumphed on penalties thanks to heroics from Jack Butland to see them into the next round of the Europa League.

Cavenagh, who is leading the pending takeover charge alongside 49ers Enterprises President Paraag Marathe, watched Barry Ferguson’s side hold their nerve to knock Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce out of the competition.

The takeover is one of the most discussed topics in football right now, with a majority share close to changing hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Rangers’ win at Ibrox, Sky Sports waited to chat with Cavenagh before he headed on his way. He was quizzed on the progress of the takeover completion but remained tight-lipped with any hints or insight.

“A great match tonight. I’m just here to support the club,” the businessman said. He was then pushed a little further on what attracted the US consortium to invest in Rangers, to which he simply told the reporters to ‘have a wonderful night’.

Former Celtic ace reunited with ex-Hoops coach in new move

Former Celtic prospect Kerr McInroy recently made the switch Irish football, coaxed to League of Ireland Premier Division side Shelbourne by an old coach. Ex-Hoops coach Damien Duff has been reunited with the now 24-year-old, having coached him during his time at Parkhead as a coach for both the reserves and first team.

McInroy made the move to Shelbourne in January, convinced by Duff, who he has been in contact with since their time together at Celtic. The former Scotland U21 international has featured in all five Premier Division games so far since his move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I got on really well with (Duff) when we worked together at Celtic,” McInroy said via the Irish Mirror. “He is obviously different now that he is a manager, but he is obviously still the same great person and everyone loves him.

“We always got on really well when he was my coach for that short period of time, so I have always kept in contact with him since, here and there.

“He has actually tried to get me over to Shelbourne a couple of times, but for whatever reason it never really happened. I just thought now was the perfect time to come over and try something new and come and work with him. We spoke, I came over for a couple of days and we got everything sorted.”