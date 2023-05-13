Rangers will be playing catch-up with their Glasgow rivals Celtic this summer

Kris Boyd believes Rangers' recruitment since winning the Scottish Premiership title in 2021 has been “nowhere near good enough” while Celtic's shrewd transfer business is one factor behind their back-to-back titles.

Ange Postecoglou's side have won four trophies in the last two seasons, and are on course for the domestic treble after beating Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final at the end of last month.

Boyd feels that Rangers require some big changes ahead of next season, as Michael Beale enters his first summer transfer window in the Ibrox hot-seat.

The former Kilmarnock and Rangers striker said: "I look at this group of players, and I don't see many of them being here next season. I think there will be an overhaul in the summer.

"You look at the team and it is a pale shadow of where Michael Beale will want it to be. I look at the Rangers starting team, and can only see four or five players that will start here next season.

"There is going to be a massive overhaul, we have already seen it at boardroom level and that is going to filter down to the pitch.

"Things need to change at Rangers, it has been stale for a number of years now. You go and win the league and kick on, but that has not happened.

"A lot of that has been down to Celtic, in terms of their recruitment. From Rangers point of view, the recruitment has been nowhere near good enough."

Former Everton and Birmingham City player James McFadden agreed with Boyd on the need for some big changes at Rangers ahead of next campaign.

The former Scotland international also criticised the attitude of Alfredo Morelos this season, with the striker poised to leave the club at the end of his contract.

He added: "It is a huge summer for Rangers. It is never easy coming into Rangers or Celtic but Beale has come into a club that has been needing that rebuild since he came in.

"He has players who have their eyes on moves elsewhere, with the likes of Ryan Kent and Morelos not committing to contract negotiations. His attitude all season has been dreadful.