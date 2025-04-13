Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a proposed Rangers takeover by the 49ers ahead amid a difficult campaign.

Kris Boyd has a feeling over what way the next Rangers manager debate is going to go amid a proposed takeover by the San Francisco 49ers Enterprise wing.

The former striker was at Pittodrie as the club drew 2-2 with Aberdeen, leaving Celtic on the brink of a title. It’s been a puzzling season for Rangers who have toiled domestically but who are in the last eight of the Europa League. A summer of change is coming amid a proposed takeover by the US-based 49ers group and a permanent manager needed, Barry Ferguson currently the caretaker.

Boyd believes that the current Ibrox run is a stain on the club. He does have a hunch over the possible new owners though, and he thinks they will demand the ultimate say on who becomes the next permanent boss. That will comes at the expense of Ferguson’s chances of taking that position.

Boyd’s 49ers hunch over Rangers

Boyd told Sky Sports: "To lose five games at home is an embarrassment. That is especially when you consider some of the teams they have lost to. I think for Barry, he has tried to get a team out there, it’s drifted away from having any chance of winning the league. You look at the performances at Celtic Park and in Europe, it’s given Rangers fans hope.

“Me, looking from when Barry’s come in, there had to be a style of play there even if you won every game. Look at Dundee, you win the game of football but it was really poor, especially the first half. The old habits are still there. It’s getting to the stage now where there are so many players being given so many opportunities, there’s going to be a rebuild and clearout in the summer.

“Whatever happens, the takeover, whoever the manager is. I don’t think Barry Ferguson will be Rangers manager next year because there is going to be huge change in the summer, the takeover, and you would imagine they would want to bring in their own people.

Celtic hero bites back at Rangers legend

Sutton wasn’t having Ferguson as a credinle Rangers candidate. He hit back: "He can't be Rangers manager. Because, I think he's a bit of a chest beater as a manager, that's the way he seems to me. It's always Rangers are really high after a victory and then a real low (after a defeat). I think the club needs stability and I don't think he has that experience. He's gone in and in the short-term, if he wins the Europa League, that would be enormous but I still don't think they should give him the job full-time. They should go with someone more experienced."

Boyd then asked what a chest beater meant and Sutton said: “Well that's what he is, isn't he? Someone who beats their chest, that's what he is! That's the type of manager he is and I've got no issue with that but Rangers need more than that as a manager."