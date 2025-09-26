The Rangers legend has been looking over a tough night in the Europa League for his ex side.

Kris Boyd reckons Rangers have to look at a new manager ASAP - as their big money signing from Everton shows the recruitment strategy needs turned over.

The Light Blues were reduced to 10 men in their Europa League opener against Genk as they kicked off their league phase campaign with a home defeat. Sat 11th in the Premiership, another poor performance before and after Mohamed Diomande’s sending off has added to calls for head coach Russell Martin to go, with recruitment one area lamented. Club hero Boyd reckons Youssef Chermiti - who signed from Everton in a deal that could rise from £8m to £10m - did nothing to impress on his first start and it makes him think a new recruitment strategy is needed alongside a fresh boss.

He said on Sky: “I think a lot of Rangers fans were expecting it to be after the Hearts game because of the negativity, Rangers backed their manager. It's the start of a new project, you might seem to be not giving up straight away. Looking at it right now, there is no other option than to start looking for not only a new manager, I think the recruitment needs an overhaul at Rangers once again.

Does Rangers recruitment need overhauled?

“I can't sit here and criticise the recruitment teams that have been there in the past and then look at this one and let it away with it because the amount of players that came through the door, Chermiti was given an opportunity as well. I know Rangers go down to 10 men and it becomes difficult for him in the second half. I've never seen anything in the first half that's going to excite me as looking at a Rangers team and think, yeah, there's eight, 10 million pounds, whatever it was, on a striker.

“When you're signing that type of player, they have to come in, they have to make a difference and it's not happening for Rangers. Listen, he's the one that's a big transfer fee. He's going to carry that but there's others in that Rangers team that just look absolute miles off where they need to be if they're going to be successful.

“Ultimately the Rangers manager, Russell Martin, will be one that ends up paying the price for it. There's other people at the football club that need to be held accountable as well because right now, the disconnect from the stands onto the pitch and beyond is as bad as I've ever seen.

Kris Boyd on Rangers vs Genk

“We might hear excuses from Rangers. Yeah, it was maybe difficult the second half because you're down to 10 men. When it was 11 v 11, Genk still had opportunities in the match, the better of the chances, shall I say.

“As I said, Diomande , it was a red card. Then Jack Butler saves that penalty from Oh. But the second half, I mean... any time Ghent went forward, they looked as if they could score. Rangers, I mean, we've seen it in the past where teams are down to 10 men and they make it difficult for teams.

“They can frustrate them, they can hit in the counter attack, they're very rigid and hard to get through and hard to break down. Total opposite with Rangers. I know the scoreline says 1-0, but it could quite easily have been three or four, and Rangers couldn't have any complaints.”