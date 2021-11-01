Kris Commons details what 'wobbly' Rangers need to do to beat Celtic in Scottish Premiership title race

Steven Gerrard, Head Coach of Rangers and his assistant Gary McAllister. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Kris Commons has argued that both Rangers and Celtic are struggling with consistency this season – but has suggested that the Gers might still have the edge on their city rivals.

The two Old Firm clubs occupy first and second spot in the table respectively, but have both made a habit of dropping points this term.

Over the past week, Steven Gerrard’s men had to fight back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw against Aberdeen, while the Hoops were held to a frustrating 0-0 stalemate by Livingston on Saturday afternoon.

And while Commons has accused Rangers of looking uncharacteristically unstable at the back, he has also claimed that they just need to ensure they are ever so slightly more stable than Celtic to wrap up a second consecutive league title.

Writing in the Daily Mail, he said: "Rangers are still keeping things ticking over and are top of the table. Yesterday's 6-1 thrashing of Motherwell was their most fluent performance of the season.

"But defensively they look shaky.

"They can't keep giving away cheap goals and giving opponents a head start, otherwise they will drop points.

"Home draws with Aberdeen, Hearts and Motherwell over the past six weeks have shown that Rangers are not at the same level they were last season.

"They were flawless at home last season. In 38 league games, they only conceded 13 goals. The total this season already stands at 11 goals after 12 games.

"But, as with everything, it's all relative. Last season doesn't matter.

"What matters is that they are still getting the job done and are still top of the table ahead of Celtic.

"Rangers don't need to be as good as they were last season. They just need to be better than Celtic. That's the bottom line for Steven Gerrard and his players.

"There's an old saying that you don't need to run faster than the bear, you just need to run faster than the guy next to you.

"As good as they were at Fir Park yesterday, they are still throwing in the odd wobbly performance and result to keep things interesting at the top of the table.

"Celtic are in much better shape now than they were even six weeks ago.

"But home draws against the likes of Livingston and Dundee United are results you just can't really legislate for.

"Like Rangers, they are clearly a very good team on their day. But there is an inconsistency to them.