The Light Blues centre-back has angered supporters after his astonishing outburst

Kris Commons has branded Rangers defender Connor Goldson’s post-match comments an “embarrassment” in light of their 3-1 Premier Sports Cup semi-final defeat to Hibernian.

The centre back made some alarming statements that have angered Light Blues supporters and pundits alike, admitting the squad have “lost their hunger” and that the Hampden clash was over a half-time, despite trailing by only two goals.

Vice-captain Goldson, who is yet to agree a new deal with club officials, is one of several first-team players who have struggled to maintain the impressive performance levels of last season’s unbeaten domestic campaign.

Former Celtic playmaker Commons claims Goldson’s contract talks have stalled because he is holding our for a big-money move away from Ibrox.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, he said: “Connor Goldson’s comments after the game yesterday were an absolute embarrassment. He’s supposed to be one of the leaders in this Rangers squad.

“He claimed the match was as good as over at half-time, with Rangers trailing 3-1. Two goals down at half-time and he’s waving the white flags to surrender? Seriously?

“Let’s not forget, this is one of the senior players in the dressing room. He’s supposed to be one of the leaders to fire up the troops for a second-half fightback.

“It doesn’t exactly fill you with confidence that there would have been any great Churchillian speeches at half-time. Merely an acceptance of their fate.

“As if that wasn’t bad enough, Goldson also stated that Rangers have lost their hunger from last season. Again, another astonishing admission.

“Listen, we all know Rangers have been below their best this season. But for a senior player to admit it so blatantly speaks volumes about the mentality in this squad right now.

“James Tavernier got hammered a couple of seasons ago for comments he made in a match-day programme about Rangers not being able to handle the heat when teams put them under pressure.

“For me, Goldson’s comments were every bit as bad, if not worse. This is a guy who’s been dragging his heels for months now about signing a new contract.

“He’s been making mistakes all season and is nowhere near the level he showed last year. I’ve heard reports he’s holding out for big money.

“Demanding top dollar is fine if you’re operating from a position of strength, but Goldson’s performances have dipped massively. I’d be astonished if Rangers indulged him with a mega-money contract.”

Rangers fans have voiced their displeasure at Goldson’s post-match interview, with some even stating his time at Ibrox should be over, on fan forum pages:

si72: “Goldson talks about a lack of hunger. He is is no position to accuse others. I have defended him for three years. No more, his time is up along with a few others.”

Blair1310: “I don’t believe the words spoken are as bad when you hear it in its entirety. The problem is who has spoken them. A guy that refuses to sign a contract and has been poor all season. “

LoyalAndBlue82: “Any Rangers player that says the game is over at 3-1 at half-time against Hibs (who have lost four on the bounce and not played in three weeks) should be shown the door immediately. He effectively admitted he chucked it and should be made to train with the kids.”

Captcaveman: “As a Rangers player, the game is never over and you should be fighting to come back. If we had got a quick goal at the start of the second half then it’s 3-2 and game on, then anything can happen. Goldson’s attitude stinks and for me he is an unprofessional coward for even thinking and saying those comments.”

Nikica18Jelavic: “Its clear he is having a dig at others rather than speaking about himself (we lost hunger... not I have lost the hunger) . In football if one or two players aren’t fully committed you are going to struggle against a team giving 100 per cent the way Hibs did. That being said it was incredibly naïve of him to come out and say it.”