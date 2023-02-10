Last Rangers starting XI to face Partick Thistle in a competitive match six years ago ahead of Scottish Cup tie
Rangers face Partick Thistle on Scottish Cup duty this weekend - the first competitive meeting between the two sides since February 2018.
Rangers defence of their Scottish Cup crown continues with a home tie against Championship side Partick Thistle in the fifth round of the competition at Ibrox on Sunday.
It is the Light Blues first competitive meeting against the Jags in SIX years, with the two sides most recently facing off in a pre-season friendly at Firhill in July 2021 - Cedric Itten scoring the only goal of the match.
You have to delve back through the archives to May 1993 for the last time the Jags recorded a victory over Rangers and even further back to the last time they emerged victorious at Ibrox - October 1981 courtesy of George Clark’s strike and Maurice Johnston’s deflected free-kick.
Graeme Murty’s side previously visited Glasgow’s West End in February 2018 when the Maryhill club were in the top tier of Scottish football and cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory at a time when both teams had plenty to play for at opposite ends of the table.
Here, we take a look at which players were named in the Rangers starting line-up that day and where they are at now...
SUBS: Andy Halliday, Greg Docherty, Alfredo Morelos. UNUSED: Jak Alnwick (GK), Fabio Cardoso, Kenny Miller