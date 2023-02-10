Rangers face Partick Thistle on Scottish Cup duty this weekend - the first competitive meeting between the two sides since February 2018.

Rangers defence of their Scottish Cup crown continues with a home tie against Championship side Partick Thistle in the fifth round of the competition at Ibrox on Sunday.

It is the Light Blues first competitive meeting against the Jags in SIX years, with the two sides most recently facing off in a pre-season friendly at Firhill in July 2021 - Cedric Itten scoring the only goal of the match.

You have to delve back through the archives to May 1993 for the last time the Jags recorded a victory over Rangers and even further back to the last time they emerged victorious at Ibrox - October 1981 courtesy of George Clark’s strike and Maurice Johnston’s deflected free-kick.

Graeme Murty’s side previously visited Glasgow’s West End in February 2018 when the Maryhill club were in the top tier of Scottish football and cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory at a time when both teams had plenty to play for at opposite ends of the table.

Here, we take a look at which players were named in the Rangers starting line-up that day and where they are at now...

SUBS: Andy Halliday, Greg Docherty, Alfredo Morelos. UNUSED: Jak Alnwick (GK), Fabio Cardoso, Kenny Miller

Undefined: gallery

1 . Graeme Murty - Manager Originally appointed as head coach for the development squad, Murty was placed in caretaker charge in February 2017 after Mark Warburton left. Appointed permanent boss after Pedro Caixinha’s ill-fated reign. Current club: Sunderland (Under-21s) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

2 . Wes Foderingham - Goalkeeper Joined from Swindon in July 2015, the stopper spent five years at Ibrox. Had three years as No.1 but became second-choice due to the return of Allan McGregor. Current club: Sheffield United (EFL Championship) Photo Sales

3 . Declan John - Left-back Became only the third Welshman to sign for the club on loan from Cardiff City in August 2017 before making the move permanent just four months later. Current club: Bolton Wanderers (EFL League One) Photo Sales

4 . Russell Martin - Centre-back The vastly-experienced defender joined Rangers on loan from Norwich towards the latter stages of his playing career Would later take his first steps into coaching at Walsall and now manages in the English Championship. Current club: Swansea City (Manager) Photo Sales