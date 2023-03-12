Rangers face Raith Rovers on Scottish Cup duty this weekend - the first competitive meeting between the two sides since April 2016.

Rangers continue their defence of the Scottish Cup this afternoon with a home quarter-final tie against Championship side Raith Rovers - managed by former Ibrox defender Ian Murray.

It is the Light Blues first competitive meeting against the Kirkcaldy outfit since April 2016 - a thrilling 3-3 draw at Stark’s Park with the Fifers grabbing a 94th minute equaliser right at the death.

You don’t have to look too far back through the history books for the last time Rovers knocked Rangers out of the Scottish Cup. Goals from Ryan Conroy and Christian Nade cancelled out Haris Vuckic’s leveller in February 2015 as they advanced to the quarter-final and secured a first win over the Govan outfit since 1959.

Mark Warburton was the man in charge of Rangers when the two sides last met in the Scottsh Championship but it was Harry Panayiotou’s stoppage-time goal that meant their crowning as league champions was put on ice.

Here, we take a look at which players were named in the Rangers starting line-up that day and where they are at now...

SUBS: Billy King, Gedion Zelalem, Dean Shiels. UNUSED: Cammy Bell (GK), Dominic Ball, Nicky Law, Nicky Clark

1 . Mark Warburton - Manager Appointed as boss in June 2015 on a three-year deal, Warburton led the Gers to a league (Scottish Championship) and cup double in his first season. Left the club in 2017 and has since taken charge of Nottngham Forest and QPR. Current club: West Ham United (First-team coach, Premier League) Photo Sales

2 . Wes Foderingham - GK A summer arrival from Swindon Town in 2015, the goalkeeper spent five seasons in Govan, three of which were spent as No.1 stopper. Current club: Sheffield United (English Championship) Photo Sales

3 . Lee Wallace - LB A club stalwart who stuck by Rangers during their toughest time. Teamed up with Warburton again during his four-year spell at QPR before deciding to hang up his boots in September last year. Current club: Retired Photo Sales

4 . Danny Wilson - LCB Often injury prone, the Gers academy product had two spells at Ibrox, returning in 2015 after a stint at Hearts. Now plays his football in America. Current club: Colorado Rapids (MLS) Photo Sales