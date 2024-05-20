Rangers will hope to add to their League Cup triumph earlier this season when they face Celtic in the Scottish Cup final this weekend.

Glasgow’s big two meet in the Hampden Park showpiece on Saturday before the curtain comes down on the 2023/24 domestic season with both clubs eyeing their second piece of silverware this term.

Despite the two Old Firm sides enjoying domestic dominance for so long, cup final meetings between the two have been rare and it has been 22 years since Celtic and Rangers have last gone toe-to-toe in the Scottish Cup final at the national stadium.

That memorable 2002 clash saw Alex McLeish’s’ Rangers come out on top courtesy of a dramatic 3-2 win, widely remembered as one of the best finals in recent memory.

Below, GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the star-studded Gers team that walked out that day. Philippe Clement’s side will hope to replicate that success more than two decades on.

1 . GK: Stefan Klos

2 . RB: Maurice Ross

3 . CB: Lorenzo Amoruso