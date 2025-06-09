The latest news and rumours for Celtic and Rangers to start the week off.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers are preparing for the upcoming 2025/26 season and both are set to oversee interesting summer transfer windows.

The two Glasgow rivals are preparing to go head-to-head in the Scottish Premiership, with Rangers now under new ownership and new management. A lot of eyes are on the Light Blues ahead of the new season to see what they can come up with following a mixed 2024/25 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Celtic will be looking to continue their impressive form while also targeting a longer run in the Champions League. Let’s take a look at some of the latest news for both the Hoops and the Light Blues as the summer transfer window ploughs on.

New Rangers fixture added to pre-season schedule

Rangers fans are eagerly waiting for the chance to see how things will unfold on the pitch and behind the scenes under new manager Russell Martin. The 39-year-old was announced as the new permanent head coach on June 5th, following the official 49ers Enterprises takeover. All eyes are now on the new owners and Martin as they navigate their way through their first summer transfer window. The former Southampton boss is expected to be heavily backed on the transfer market as Rangers set their sights on closing the gap on Celtic.

The Light Blues have already confirmed two pre-season fixtures, with Club Brugge (July 6th) and Middlesbrough (July 26th) both to make the trip to Ibrox ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. According to French outlet L’Independent, Rangers are due to travel to France for a third fixture against Toulouse. The site reports that the clash will be played on July 18th at Stade St-Michel in Perpignan. Further pre-season fixtures, in France or otherwise, are yet to be confirmed but all will build up to an interesting season as Rangers enter this new era in the club’s history.

Martin O’Neill fires Celtic warning to Russell Martin

Celtic legend Martin O’Neill has sent a warning about his former side to new Rangers manager Martin. The Hoops picked up their fourth consecutive Scottish title in very convincing fashion, finishing a whopping 17 points above Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Rodgers will be the man to beat once again next season and O’Neill believes the Hoops will be hungry to keep their winning streak running as they eye a fifth consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

“Celtic won the league very comfortably last season and they deserve credit. Winning a title is never easy and shouldn’t be taken for granted. It’s 10 months of hard work and you need to produce a level of consistency over that period,” O’Neill told The Sunday Post.

“Brendan and the squad will be motivated to do it again and they are looking to achieve five-in-a-row. Across the city, at Rangers, they will be trying to stop that from happening. It will be interesting to see how Russell Martin goes about that.

“The games between both clubs will be important, of course, and Celtic will take a bit of stopping over 38 games. Brendan knows how to be successful with Celtic and has brought trophies to the football club on a regular basis.”