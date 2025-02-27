The Leeds United chairman has fronted up talk of Rangers investment by the 49ers.

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe has broken his silence on a possible takeover of Rangers.

The Ibrox club are the subject of talks with 49ers Enterprises, in which the Elland Road powerbroker is a key player, with the investment wing of the San Francisco 49ers NFL franchise in control at the English Championship side.

He is believed to be a key player in the takeover talks and has now provided his verdict on them, with every club they invest in needing to follow three golden rules. When asked directly about Rangers, Marathe responded via Sky Sports: "I can’t really comment on whatever rumours might be out there.

"But we are looking at other opportunities. It is doable to replicate the passion (of Leeds). What we are looking for is clubs with the right bones, a history of success and potential for growth. And if you are a sports person, and you live it and treat it as a way of life like I do, then absolutely there is enough room in your heart to love all your sports properties, just like there is to love all of your children!"

When asked about a multi-club model at Leeds United, he added that ‘feeder clubs’ aren’t something they’re looking at, which has been raised as a possible concern within the fanbase. The 49ers man added: “I've said this before, we always have our eyes and ears open.

“We're always looking at other opportunities. So multi-club from the standpoint of like a hierarchy of clubs that maybe some other folks do, that's not really how we're looking at it.

“We're sort of looking at it as almost standalone, you know, Leeds United standalone. And if we were to look at another club or pursue another club, that club would stand alone on its own. And yeah, are there benefits? Are the economies of scale benefits to having leadership and ownership of multiple clubs? Absolutely, with what you could share and do on the commercial side, even sometimes what you can do on the sporting side.

“But we don't really look at it. We haven't contemplated it as one club is a feeder club to another. Each club deserves all of our attention and effort. I honestly underestimated and I didn't know was how much I would fall in love with Leeds United. We first got involved five or six years ago.

“I don't want to say it was purely a business opportunity or an economic opportunity, because I still loved football. It's just nowhere near the level of passion and love I have for this club right now. And I don't think anything will be able to top that.”