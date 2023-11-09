The latest transfer news from both Glasgow clubs as Rangers prepare to host Sparta Prague

Philippe Clement is hoping to treat the Ibrox faithful to a memorable performance in his first home European match in charge of Rangers.

The Gers are currently third in their Europa League group with one victory, one draw and one defeat from their opening three matches. Their upcoming game against Sparta Prague marks the perfect opportunity for the Glasgow side to leapfrog their opponents and increase their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Celtic will be hoping to bounce back from their embarrassing 6-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid. The champions play host to League Cup finalists Aberdeen in a crucial match in the Premiership title race. In the meantime Glasgow World has rounded up all of the latest transfer stories from the top two Scottish sides, as Celtic brace themselves for a bidding war for a highly-rated youngster, while Rangers emerge as frontrunners to sign a two-time England international.

Celtic & Rangers face battle for Ghanaian youngster

During an interview with Ghana Soccer Net, he tipped the player for success. He said: “Adjei will develop into a top-notch defender. We know the talent we have on our hands because he has displayed glimpses of being a top-notch footballer.”

Fotboll Direkt have reported that Leeds United, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Preston North End are also interested in the defender. It's reported Hammerby will demand a fee of around £3.4million plus a sell-on clause worth 15% if they are to sell the youngster this winter. Clubs are already said to have sent scouts to watch him, and he may well be a man in demand this winter.

Rangers join the race to sign two-time England international

Out of favour Everton defender Ben Godfrey is heavily linked with a move away from Goodison Park after featuring in just one Premier League game this term. The ex-Norwich City man was once regarded as a future England regular and he made two appearances for the Three Lions in the run-up to Euro 2020 when he was managed by ex-Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Godfrey is blessed with pace and versatility to cover multiple defensive positions, but his progress has stalled in recent years and the 25-year-old has struggled for football under the likes of Rafael Benitez, Frank Lampard and now Sean Dyche.