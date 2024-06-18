The midfielder is out of contract | Getty Images

Leeds United have been touted in the transfer mix with Rangers and Celtic.

Callum O’Hare is out of contract after a promising stint with Coverntry City. It has got teams on his trail with a bargain to be had in the form of no transfer fee, with the Premiership giants both linked with making a move. Clubs in the EFL will also be aware of the attack-minded midfielder’s situation.

Former goalkeeper Paul Robinson can see Leeds United rivalling Rangers and Celtic for his services. Elland Road exits are more of a priority but he sees no reason why Leeds couldn’t compete for O’Hare’s signature, with the Scottish rivals facing a fight if they want the star. He told MOT Leeds: “Leeds are going to be linked with a lot of free transfers because of the financial situation they’re in at the moment.

“He’s a good player. He’s had a couple of very, very good seasons at Coventry City. They came very close to getting into the Premier League two seasons ago, narrowly missing out. He’s played regularly at that level, he’s experienced and started his young career at Aston Villa.

“He knows the Championship and he’s a good quality player. It would be a good addition if Leeds can secure him on a free transfer. We can sit and speculate on Leeds’ incomings for as long as we want, but the biggest thing is in the outgoings.