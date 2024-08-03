Allan McGregor applauds the Rangers fans before his Testimonial match against Newcastle United in July 2023 | SNS Group

The Ibrox Hall of Fame inductee was among the stars from the world of sport at Trump International Golf Links on Wednesday.

Former Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has donated £10,000 to charity after winning a celebrity golf tournament in Aberdeenshire.

The 42-year-old, who hung up his gloves at the end of the 2022/23 season without officially announcing his retirement, has kept a relatively low profile since bowing out of the game after making over 500 appearances for the Ibrox club.

He finally broke his silence on his future career plans last month, stating on the Golf Life YouTube channel: “If the question got asked, in terms of coaching, I feel that I want to want to do it, rather than people saying ‘you’ve got the experience, you should do it.’ That time might come, you know, soon. But I’m just enjoying myself now.”

The former Scotland international entered the Luxe Scot Celebrity Pro-Am, hosted by Scottish golfing icon Colin Montgomerie, on Wednesday and claimed the title at Trump International Golf Links. The Gers fan favourite proceeded to donate his prize money to the Kilbryde Hospice after his 37-point haul in Aberdeen and was presented with a pack of golf balls by Alan Findlater, managing director of sponsors Luxe Scot.

Ex-Aberdeen striker John Hewitt finished second and donated £7,500 to his chosen charity, Autism and Neuro Diversity North Scotland, while former Glasgow Warriors rugby union star Ryan Wilson finished in third place and won £2,500 for Glasgow Children’s Hospital.

McGregor beat several stars from the world of sport, TV and entertainment to finish top of the pile, including ex-Formula One world champion Damon Hill and Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton du Beke. Chelsea hero Gianfranco Zola, ex-England cricket international Darren Gough, Jim Leighton and former Boyzone and Westlife star Brian McFadden were among some of the other big names who took part in the event.

Former Chelsea boss Roberto di Matteo finished runner-up in the team event with Sweden’s Jarmo Sandelin and amateurs Uberto Selvatico-Estense and Lawrence Blunt. Cricket hero Gough won the team category alongside ex-pro Phillip Archer amd amateur duo Julian Kearny and James Nowl.

Trump International Golf Links was opened in controversial circumstances by the president of the United States in 2012 after. The venue currently ranks among the top 100 golf courses in the world and is hosting this week’s PGA Senior Championship with the final round taking place on Sunday.