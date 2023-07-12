The towering centre-back was a free agent after leaving QPR having made only 16 appearances for the London club.

Rangers have re-signed central defender Leon Balogun on a one-year deal following his departure from EFL Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

The 35-year-old Nigerian international returns to Ibrox after previously spending two successful seasons at the club under Steven Gerrard’s reign, during which he lifted the Scottish Premiership title in 2021, Scottish Cup the following year and played a part in the run to the Europa League final.

Balogun made no secret of his desire to remain at Rangers but was shown the exit door by Giovanni van Bronckhorst when the Dutch boss decided not to renew his contract last summer.

However, his dramatic return to Glasgow comes after youngster Leon King picked up a ‘contact injury’ to his ankle at the team’s training camp in Germany on Monday, which will rule him out for a ‘significant period of time’ and new signing Dujon Sterling stayed at home to recieve treatment on a ‘slight’ calf strain.

After spending last season at Loftus Road, Balogun has also gained Bundesliga experience with Hannover 96, Werder Bremen, Fortuna Dusseldorf and Mainz 05, while playing in the English Premier League during a spell with Brighton and Hove Albion.

He becomes Gers boss Michael Beale’s SEVENTH signing of the summer and immediately joined up with his team mates. Commenting on his decision to re-join the Light Blues, Balogun told the club’s official website: “I am just excited to be honest, it is still a bit unreal but it is very real, so I am just really really happy to be back at Rangers – it feels like coming home.

“Since I have left, I have always felt a lot of appreciation and love from friends I have made in Glasgow and around the club and now that I am back it is nice to say the least. I know second is no option, I know what people are going to say very quickly if we are not performing so it is time to get to work, put our best foot forward and make sure we get the results that we need.”

A delighted Beale added: “Leon is a person that I have full trust in both as a footballer and a man. He is extremely well-liked by everyone inside the club, and we are very happy to have someone with his experience and leadership qualities re-joining our squad.