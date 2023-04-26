The former Scotland star is pleased with the club’s progress under Michael Beale.

Rangers-daft John Wark reckons Todd Cantwell doesn’t “hide” from the responsibility of playing for the Ibrox side and reckons he could make the difference in Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final showdown against Celtic.

The former Liverpool and Ipswich star, who played and scored for Scotland at the 1982 World Cup, took his family on an emotional tour of Ibrox Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Glasgow derby, which is a case of win or bust for Michael Beale’s side if they are to win a trophy this season.

Glasgow-born Wark, who still lives in Suffolk, never got the chance to play for his boyhood heroes.

Former Ipswich Town and Liverpool legend John work visits Ibrox with his family.

With Celtic having already retained the League Cup and moved within one win from clinching the Premiership title, Rangers face their fierce rivals again in their quest to secure back-to-back Scottish Cup triumphs after getting their hands on the silverware last season under Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Wark, 65, believes a victory for the Light Blues can act springboard for new manager Beale heading into a massive summer rebuild and he outlined the immediate impact of January signing Cantwell who he believes could have a big say on proceedings at the national stadium.

Wark told www.newslotsklosh.com: “I’m familiar with Todd Cantwell from his Norwich days – and what I’ve seen of him in a Rangers shirt, he’s really impressed me. He looks like a proper Rangers player and will get better under Michael Beale’s coaching.

“I like the fact he doesn’t hide in games – he’s always hungry, looking for the ball and has pace to make things happen. He’s direct and positive. A win on Sunday would be a great springboard for Michael Beale and the squad he’s pulling together. Win or lose, he’s still got a big job to do. He’s the manager and we all back him from near and from afar.

“I love following my team although I’ve been away from Glasgow for 50 years. The Old Firm is the biggest derby in the world. I’ve played in the Merseyside derby, and in the Ipswich v Norwich derby - they could be tasty, but nothing competes with the intensity of good Rangers v Celtic match.

“I still remember getting lifted over the turnstiles at Ibrox as a wee boy and the Old Firm atmosphere was incredible. Nothing in world football compares to it. And as for numbers at matches – in truth is no one really knew how fans many attended matches in those days.

Wark pictured on his tour of the stadium earlier this week

“I loved taking my family around Ibrox this week and it was fabulous seeing the old parts of the stadium and the historic parts of the beautiful main stand. I was hugely impressed by the investment in the Blue Sky Lounge and Edmiston House. Ibrox does feel and look like a modern European club.