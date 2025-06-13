This former Rangers player will be up against his old side next season following his latest transfer.

Livingston have wasted no time bolstering their squad this transfer window as they prepare to return to the Scottish Premiership next season.

Following their thrilling play-off win over Ross County, Livi will join Falkirk in Scotland’s top flight. They will come up against the likes of Rangers and Celtic during the 2025/26 campaign. A former Rangers ace is set to face his old side following the announcement he has signed with Livingston. The Lions continue to add exciting new signings to their roster as they prepare for their immediate return to top flight football following last year’s relegation.

Livi have confirmed the signing of Zak Rudden, who will make the jump up from Championship to Premiership football following his switch from Queen’s Park.

Scottish Premiership side announce signing of former Rangers player

“Livingston FC is excited to announce the arrival of forward Zak Rudden who joins from Championship side Queen’s Park. The striker is the Lions’ fourth signing for the 2025/26 campaign,” the club posted on social media.

Rudden makes the move to the Lions after a season with Queen’s Park. The centre-forward started the Scottish Cup clash at Ibrox in February, which ended in a 1-0 win for the Spiders. The defeat was part of the eventual snowballing decision that led to the sacking of Philippe Clement.

Zak Rudden’s career

Rudden’s career started at Rangers as a youth player, working hard to catch the eye of former manager Steven Gerrard. Stressing the need to impress the Liverpool legend, the then youngster was putting in the effort to give himself the best possible chance of a shot in the senior team. However, after struggling to establish himself as a first team option, Rudden was sent out on loan moves to Falkirk and Plymouth Argyle before permanently departing for Partick Thistle in 2020.

The centre-forward moved on to Dundee two years later following a successful loan spell before further loan stints with St Johnstone and Raith Rovers ahead of his eventual move to Queen’s Park last year. Rudden is now ready to take on Scottish Premiership football with Livingston, who are preparing to make an impact upon their dramatic return. Livi beat Ross County in sensational fashion with a 5-3 aggregate victory in the play-offs.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, County looked to be cruising to the top flight when they added another two goals early on in the second leg. However, an inspired comeback from the Lions saw them fire in four goals to snatch the win and their ticket to the Premiership.