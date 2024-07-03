Long-term Rangers target makes left-field transfer decision as another attracts Champions League interest
Rangers have been forced to accept defeat in their pursuit of Bayern Munich rising star Yusuf Kabadayi - with the winger agreeing to join fellow Bundesliga outfit FC Augsburg instead.
The German youth international - who had been identified as a top target and was heavily linked with a summer switch to Ibrox as Philippe Clement seeks to add more quality and depth to his new-look squad - will NOT be joining the Glasgow giants, it has been confirmed.
Multiple sources in Germany have stated that the 20-year-old is poised to undergo a medical with Augsburg today ahead of signing a four-year contract until 2028. It’s claimed Bayern will secure a fee of £760,000 plus add-ons for their homegrown talent, who was entering the final 12 months of his deal at the Allianz Arena.
Kabadayi spent time out on loan at fallen giants Schalke 04 last season and a move to Govan was understood to be close, but Turkish giants Bestikas also entered the race for his signature late in the day.
However, reporter Tobi Altschäffl of well-respected outlet BILD confirmed the player has decided to stay in Germany in search of regular first-team football. He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Bayern talent Yusuf Kabadayi is moving to FC Augsburg. The attacker has signed a four-year contract until 2028, initially costing around 900,000 euros.”
Meanwhile, it has been suggested that a ‘transfer is being prepared’ for fellow Light Blues target Albion Rrahmani, with Serie A outfit Bologna the latest European side looking to wrap up a deal as they prepare to compete in the Champions League this season. The Kosovo international forward’s excellent performances for Rapid Bucharest last term have brought him to the attention of several major clubs in Europe, with a permanent exit during this transfer window now increasingly likely.
Sources in the country state that Bologna boss Vincenzo Italiano wants to bring in Rrahmani as a potential replacement for Joshua Zirkzee, who is on the brink of a move to Juventus. The report adds that officials of the Italian club have “carefully monitored” Rrahmani's situation as they look to act swiftly to avoid being left without a recognised striker. Czech duo Slavia and Sparta Prague also remain interested along with Rangers.
