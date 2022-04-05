Rangers and Celtic B teams will continue to play in the division for a second successive year

Old Firm colts are set to play in the Lowland League next season after a ‘comfortable majority’ of member clubs voted in favour of extending Rangers and Celtic ‘B’ teams involvement in the set-up for a second year.

The pilot project, which was originally planned for one season, became a major point of debate 12 months ago but was passed for admission.

Just 11 months on, clubs voted 11-4 in favour of admitting ‘guest clubs’ to the fifth tier for a second season.

Tony Weston of Rangers and Dane Murray of Celtic have both featured for their respective B teams in the Lowland League this season. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)

The decision has given the green light to Rangers and Celtic to to return under the same ruling which barred them from promotion or access to the pyramid play-off against the winner of the Highland League.

Further top-flight youth sides are now able to join them if they SPFL continues to operate without a reserve league.

A statement on the Lowland League website read: “The member clubs of the Scottish Lowland Football League tonight voted on the potential inclusion of guest clubs for season 2022/23.

“A comfortable majority of 11-4 indicated a preference for their involvement, having taken two weeks to weigh up a presentation on the topic.

“While conscious it is, understandably, a divisive and emotive subject, the overriding feeling is their presence has been of benefit in a commercial sense while there are promising early indications of young, emerging Scottish talents benefiting from early exposure to senior football in a competitive environment.

“It is important to note that guest clubs will not be eligible for promotion. Nor will they hamper the ability of clubs to be promoted to or relegated from the Lowland League.

“This has been a democratic process, with conversation and debate encouraged before any outcome was established.

Rangers Alex Lowry tackles Celtic's Ben Summers during a Lowland League match between Rangers B and Celtic B.

“The board of the SLFL, and member clubs, remain committed to making a positive impact within our communities and Scottish football as a whole, and will maintain an open mind to any initiatives that support those aims.”

Both Old Firm colt teams have performed admirably in their first year in the division.

Bonnyrigg Rose have already won this season’s Lowland League title and will receive their trophy after the conclusion of their game against East Stirlingshire at New Dundas Park on Sunday.