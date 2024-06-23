Rangers are on the rebuild trail but could Philippe Clement turn to stars he knows all about?

The Belgian is heading into his first full season in charge at Ibrox, after winning the Viaplay Cup last term after taking over in 2023. He knows more is needed to get closer to dethroning Celtic at the top of the Premiership, and is overseeing a rebuild that reflects that.

John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe, Borna Barisic and Jon McLaughlin have all made way and a younger cohort of players have started to arrive. Connor Barron is the latest to come in, signing after his Aberdeen contract expired.

Jefte, Oscar Cortes and Clinton Nsiala have also signed, with more signings expected in the weeks ahead. But are there stars from Clement’s time at clubs like Genk, Club Brugge and Monaco who could turn possible Rangers targets? From strikers to a cheap Lundstram alternative, here are 21 candidates.

1 . Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brugge KV) Position: Right winger. Market value: €18.00m | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

2 . Dante Vanzeir (New York Red Bulls) Position: Striker. Market value: €4.00m | Getty Images

3 . Ismail Jakobs (AC Monaco) Position: Left back. Market value: €8.00m | AFP via Getty Images