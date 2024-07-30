Major Rangers transfer decision made as 'wish him every success in green jersey' message sent after deal done
Long-serving defender Connor Goldson has left Rangers to join Cypriot club Aris Limassol for an undisclosed fee.
The 31-year-old Englishman, who has signed a three-year contract with Aris, spent six seasons at Ibrox and was a club stalwart. The Gers vice-captain was an integral part of the team who won the Scottish Premiership title in the 2020/21 season during which they did not lose a game and reached the Europa League final the following season.
Recruited by then boss Steven Gerrard in 2018 after leaving Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, Goldson went on to play more than 300 games for the Govan outfit and was an ever-present in the starting XI under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Michael Beale and most recently Philippe Clement.
He also won the Scottish Cup and League Cup during his time in Glasgow, but trophies were to prove few and far between as they struggled to end Celtic’s domestic dominance. The centre half - one of the club’s highest wage earners - had been strongly rumoured to be nearing an exit for the past number of weeks after being granted permission to jet out to Cyprus to finalise his move.
Rangers have now confirmed Goldson’s departure in a statement released on Tuesday morning, which included a montage of some of his most memorable moments in a Gers shirt. It read: “#RangersFC can today confirm Connor Goldson has departed the club to join Cypriot side Aris Limassol for an undisclosed fee. Everyone at Rangers wishes him the very best of luck in his future endeavours.”
Goldson follows other experienced players like Borna Barisic, John Lundstram and Ryan Jack out the door this summer, while Sam Lammers, Kemar Roofe, Robby McCrorie and Jon McLaughlin has also been part of an extensive summer clearout.
Aris Limassol announced their latest signing by stating: “Aris Limassol announces the cooperation agreement with the English central defender Conor Lambert Goldson! The 1.91 tall defender signed a three-year contract and will be a resident of Limassol until the summer of 2027! We welcome Connor to our team and wish him every success in the green jersey.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.