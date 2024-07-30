Connor Goldson has left Rangers to join Aris Limassol in Cyprus | SNS Group

The 31-year-old made over 300 appearances in six seasons and helped Rangers to a Premiership title and Europa League final.

Long-serving defender Connor Goldson has left Rangers to join Cypriot club Aris Limassol for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old Englishman, who has signed a three-year contract with Aris, spent six seasons at Ibrox and was a club stalwart. The Gers vice-captain was an integral part of the team who won the Scottish Premiership title in the 2020/21 season during which they did not lose a game and reached the Europa League final the following season.

Recruited by then boss Steven Gerrard in 2018 after leaving Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, Goldson went on to play more than 300 games for the Govan outfit and was an ever-present in the starting XI under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Michael Beale and most recently Philippe Clement.

He also won the Scottish Cup and League Cup during his time in Glasgow, but trophies were to prove few and far between as they struggled to end Celtic’s domestic dominance. The centre half - one of the club’s highest wage earners - had been strongly rumoured to be nearing an exit for the past number of weeks after being granted permission to jet out to Cyprus to finalise his move.

Rangers have now confirmed Goldson’s departure in a statement released on Tuesday morning, which included a montage of some of his most memorable moments in a Gers shirt. It read: “#RangersFC can today confirm Connor Goldson has departed the club to join Cypriot side Aris Limassol for an undisclosed fee. Everyone at Rangers wishes him the very best of luck in his future endeavours.”

Goldson follows other experienced players like Borna Barisic, John Lundstram and Ryan Jack out the door this summer, while Sam Lammers, Kemar Roofe, Robby McCrorie and Jon McLaughlin has also been part of an extensive summer clearout.

