The Ibrox club will pay tribute to their legendary managerial figure two years on from his sad passing.

Rangers have provided further details on the club’s plans to pay tribute to former manager Walter Smith with a statue set to be unveiled next year.

The legendary former Gers, Everton and Scotland boss passed away in October 2021 at the age of 73, as tributes poured in and thousands of scarves, flags and flowers were laid outside Ibrox Stadium in his memory.

Smith delivered 10 league titles, five Scottish Cups and six League Cups over his two trophy-laden spells in charge of the Light Blues. He also led the club to a UEFA Cup final in 2008 - losing 2-0 to Zenit St Petersburg in Manchester - and was heavily involved in the memorable nine-in-a-row era during the 90s.

The Gers announced on the first anniversary of Smith’s passing last year that they would commision a statue in honour of Smith outside the ground to “commemorate his incredible achievements.” Now CEO James Bisgrove has provided a major update for supporters at a fan forum event around when the statue will be ready to be unveiled.

Speaking at tonight’s Q&A at Edmiston House, he said: “The Walter Smith statue will be unveiled into the New Year and will be a special moment for the club.”