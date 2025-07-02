The midfielder racked up 42 appearances during his team at Ibrox

A former Rangers star is on the verge of completing a blockbuster £35m transfer to a European giant.

Malik Tillman, a USA international, who also represented Germany at all age groups between Under-15 and Under-21, came through the ranks at Bayer Munich and was introduced into the first team squad by Julian Nagelsmann during the 2021/22 season as he racked up seven appearances across all competitions.

However, it was his loan move to Rangers which really put him on the map as he recorded 12 goals and five assists from 43 matches during the 2022/23 season while helping the team to a second place finish and a place in the Scottish League Cup final.

Tillman won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Season award during his one season in Glasgow while also being one of just two Rangers players to make the Team of the Season that year during a difficult campaign which saw Michael Beale replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Why did Rangers never sign Malik Tillman on a permanent contract?

Malik Tillman arrived at Rangers on loan in a deal which included an exclusive option to buy for around £5m.

However, the German champions ultimately cancelled that clause in his deal and paid Rangers a figure of around £1m in compensation before eventually deciding to sell the USA international to PSV Eindhoven for a figure of around £10m.

Tilman has continued to thrive in the Eredvisie with 25 goals and 19 appearances throughout his time with PSV and had been linked with a move back to Bayern Munich with the club holding a £35m buy-back clause.

Sun Sport claims if that particular deal had been activated Rangers would have been entitled to around £3.5m. However, it now appears that the 23-year-old is destined for a different path despite speculation linking him with a move back to Vincent Kompany’s side.

Bayer Leverkusen edge closer to Malik Tillman deal

According to Fabrizio Romano, 2024 Bundesliga winners Bayer Leverkusen are edging closer to a £35m deal to buy Malik Tillman after a verbal agreement was reached between both parties.

Romano explains that the 23-year-old has agreed to sign a long-term contract with Erik ten Hag’s side as the former Manchester United boss looks to bolster his team after the £116m departure of Florian Wirtz to Liverpool.

He posted on X: “Malik Tillman to Bayer Leverkusen, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties involved.

“Transfer fee around €35/40m total package, long term deal agreed with Tillman. Bayern have buy back clause but Bayer04 now consider verbal agreement done.

It’s a key move which comes just 12 months before the start of the World Cup in North America where Tillman will hope to play a decisive role on home soil.